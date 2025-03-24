x
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh's Pizza partayyyyy
All Eyes on Ugadi Weekend: Five Release

Published on March 24, 2025 by swathy

A total number of five films are targeting the Ugadi and Eid holiday release. Nithiin’s Robinhood and MAD Square are the telugu releases during the season while Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran and Salman Khan’s Sikandar are the other releases during the season. Here is a look about the films:

L2: Empuraan: Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, the sequel of Lucifer is creating waves across the nation. The advance bookings are outstanding in all the languages. The trailer of L2: Empuraan made a huge impact. Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the film and Mohanlal played the lead role. The film hits the screens on March 27th and the film is having a wide release across the globe. L2: Empuraan will release through Dil Raju in the Telugu states.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Chiyaan Vikram has been struggling for a solid success. He took up a mass entertainer titled Veera Dheera Sooran. SU Arun Kumar is the director and the film too is releasing on March 27th. SJ Suryah will be seen in other prominent role and NV Prasad is releasing Veera Dheera Sooran in Telugu states.

Robinhood: Nithiin’s next film is titled Robinhood and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is the most expensive film in the actor’s career. Venky Kudumula is the director and Sreeleela is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers has planned a record release for Robinhood and the film releases on March 28th.

MAD Square: MAD Square is a small film among the big releases during Ugadi and Eid holiday season. After MAD ended up as a youthful hit, the makers had plans for MAD Square. The film is targetting youth and would be the first choice for youth in this holiday season. The teaser impressed everyone and the film is high on expectations. Kalyan Shankar is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Sikandar: Salman Khan badly needs a massive hit and the actor has all his hopes on Sikandar. AR Murugadoss is the director of this mass entertainer and the film is gearing up for Sunday release on Eid holiday. Rashmika is the heroine and Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer. The trailer received mixed response but the film is expected to open on a strong note. The film’s performance completely depends on the word of mouth which is crucial for Sikandar.

