All good things happened at Once: Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is a happy man as Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscars. The actor is delighted as he and Upasana are expecting their first child. Ram Charan also shared the screen with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and the actor says it is a dream come true. The actor also got the tag of Global Star and Ram Charan is looking forward to feature in many more pan-Indian films. “All good things happened at once,” told Ram Charan about the recent happenings in his life.

Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Maldives to spend time together and they will return back soon. Charan is also busy with the shoot of Shankar’s Game Changer and the shoot concludes in June. After a brief break of paternity, Ram Charan will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s untitled film. The film is said to be a sports drama and the film too will release next year.