All Hurdles Cleared for Peddi Theatrical Release

Peddi is the next big film for Telugu cinema and the film is almost made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The ongoing issue between the Telugu exhibitors and producers has created a tensed atmosphere and it was to impact Peddi release. Today’s meeting in the Film Chamber has been quite positive and the producers have agreed on a percentage model for theatres. For now, the decisions are pending as a committee is formed to find a possible resolution based on A, B and C centres.

Peddi producer Venkata Satish Kilaru was present for the meeting. He revealed about the big investment, challenges and the delays the film faced due to various reasons. Pedddi will now have a smooth and grand release across the Telugu states on June 4th in a record number of screens. The exhibitors will co-operate with the distributors of Peddi. All the top, active producers of Telugu cinema were present for the meeting today. Peddi is a mass entertainer directed by Buchi Babu featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.