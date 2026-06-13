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Home > Movie News

All Roads clear for Samantha

Published on June 13, 2026 by swathy

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All Roads clear for Samantha

After a long gap, Samantha is back to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram. Nandini Reddy directed this film and Samantha’s Tralala Pictures bankrolled the project. The trailer fetched decent response and the film is aimed for June 19th release in theatres. Seems like all roads are clearing ways for Samantha’s film. The theatrical run of Ram Charan’s Peddi will come to an end by the time Maa Inti Bangaram releases.

Akhil’s Lenin which was announced for June 26th release is now postponed to an unknown date. There would be no releases around for this month and Maa Inti Bangaram will be the only option for movie lovers. All the film needs is a positive word of mouth from the audience. Samantha and her team kick-started a new set of promotions. Samantha is super confident on the product and her husband Raj Nidimoru penned the script of Maa Inti Bangaram.

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