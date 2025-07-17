All Signs Positive For Kireeti’s Junior Ahead of Release!

As the curtains rise tomorrow for the film Junior, starring debutant Kireeti Reddy. Directed by Radha Krishna on Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Junior traces the journey of a carefree youngster forced to confront reality and mature through life-altering experiences, as revealed through trailer. All signs are positive for the movie, ahead of its release.

Indeed, Junior’s promotional run has been explosive. The first single sparked interest, but it was the second song, Viral Vayyari, that truly caught fire online. As the promos indicated, the movie will appeal to youth as well as family audiences.

Notably, Junior will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, expanding its footprint and visibility. With Sreeleela as the female lead and Genelia D’Souza returning in a pivotal role, the ensemble cast adds further heft.

Industry watchers are closely monitoring early bookings and trends on platforms like BookMyShow and IMDb, where Junior is already generating impressive traction.