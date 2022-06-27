Allari Naresh collaborates with Vijay Kanakamedala again after ‘Naandhi’

Actor Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala will work together again for a new movie that was formally unveiled Monday with the working title of ‘NareshVijay2’.

The duo had earlier worked together on the critically acclaimed and financially successful film ‘Naandhi’.

The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, who have worked on a number of intriguing projects, including ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’, ‘Majili’, ‘Gaali Sampath’, and ‘Tuck Jagadish’.

Vijay Kanakamedala, who developed a distinctive plot for his first film ‘Naandhi’ as a filmmaker, has written a compelling script for his second film, which is touted to be a new-age action thriller.

In yet another challenging part, Naresh will appear in a titular role in their upcoming combination.

