Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Home > Movie News

Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles

Published on November 22, 2025 by sankar

Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles

Allari Naresh has done the most number of films among the new generation of actors. After delivering a series of flops, he was back to track with Naandhi, a serious attempt and the performance of the actor was widely appreciated. The film released in 2021 and Allari Naresh released six films over a period of four years. The films are a mix of comedy, serious films and thrillers. Unfortunately, all the six films are badly rejected by the audience.

Allari Naresh released Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, Ugram, Naa Saami Ranga, Aa Okkati Adakku and Bachchala Malli till last year. The actor now tested his luck with 12A Railway Colony yesterday and the film was badly rejected by the audience. The film also suffered to register minimum openings at the ticket windows. The poor word of mouth has killed the film entirely on its first day. 12A Railway Colony is the sixth debacle in a row for Allari Naresh after Naandhi. After Ravi Teja and Nithiin, Allari Naresh is the latest Telugu actor to deliver six disasters in a row.

