Allari Naresh Delivers a series of Debacles

Allari Naresh has done the most number of films among the new generation of actors. After delivering a series of flops, he was back to track with Naandhi, a serious attempt and the performance of the actor was widely appreciated. The film released in 2021 and Allari Naresh released six films over a period of four years. The films are a mix of comedy, serious films and thrillers. Unfortunately, all the six films are badly rejected by the audience.

Allari Naresh released Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, Ugram, Naa Saami Ranga, Aa Okkati Adakku and Bachchala Malli till last year. The actor now tested his luck with 12A Railway Colony yesterday and the film was badly rejected by the audience. The film also suffered to register minimum openings at the ticket windows. The poor word of mouth has killed the film entirely on its first day. 12A Railway Colony is the sixth debacle in a row for Allari Naresh after Naandhi. After Ravi Teja and Nithiin, Allari Naresh is the latest Telugu actor to deliver six disasters in a row.