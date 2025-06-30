Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol

Allari Naresh is venturing into diverse and unconventional genres. His upcoming film, titled Alcohol, marks a collaboration with the popular production house Sithara Entertainments. The film’s title and first look poster were unveiled on the occasion of Naresh’s birthday.

The intriguing first look instantly grabs attention with a striking image of the actor submerged in water. Promising a gripping experience, the first look raised curiosity. Directed by Meher Tej, known for Family Drama, Alcohol explores the thin line between illusion and reality.

The filmmakers have conveyed their excitement about offering audiences a fresh and immersive experience in theatres with this intense and concept-driven project. Talented Ruhani Sharma plays a key role in the film.

The film features music by Ghibran, whose gripping compositions are expected to elevate the narrative. With Jiju Sunny behind the camera and Niranjan Devaramane handling the edits, the technical team adds strength to the project.

Producer Naga Vamsi, riding high on a series of hits, seems poised to deliver yet another impactful film through this collaboration. The film is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.