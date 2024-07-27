x
Home > Movie News

Allari Naresh’s next starts with Pooja Ceremony

Published on July 27, 2024 by

Allari Naresh has recently been able to intrigue audiences with a creative announcement regarding his next with Sithara Entertainments, Production No. 29. The poster with sign language stood out among many on social media.

Now, the movie Pooja Ceremony has been conducted on 27th July and makers have expressed great confidence in the unique content of the film.

Regular shooting to begin from next week.

Ruhani Sharma will be playing an important role in the film, written & directed by “Family Drama” fame Meher Tej. Ghibran is set to compose music for the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri is co-producing it.

Jiju Sunny is handling cinematography and more details will be revealed soon, by the makers.

