Allari Naresh’s rough look from Bachhala Malli

Allari Naresh had high hopes on Aa Okkati Adakku but the film bombed badly at the box-office. The actor is currently shooting for Bachhala Malli, a raw and rustic mass entertainer. A major portion of the shoot is happening in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. The makers released the first look poster and Allari Naresh looks rough and he is presented in a new avatar. The film is the biopic of a local goon named Bachhala Malli in Tuni. Subbu who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is directing this mass entertainer.

Allari Naresh plays a tractor driver in this realistic attempt. Hanuman fame Amritha is the leading lady and Hasya Movies are the producers. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and several renowned technicians are working for the film. Bachhala Malli will have a theatrical release soon.