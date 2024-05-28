x
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Allari Naresh’s rough look from Bachhala Malli

Published on May 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Allari Naresh’s rough look from Bachhala Malli

Allari Naresh had high hopes on Aa Okkati Adakku but the film bombed badly at the box-office. The actor is currently shooting for Bachhala Malli, a raw and rustic mass entertainer. A major portion of the shoot is happening in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. The makers released the first look poster and Allari Naresh looks rough and he is presented in a new avatar. The film is the biopic of a local goon named Bachhala Malli in Tuni. Subbu who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is directing this mass entertainer.

Allari Naresh plays a tractor driver in this realistic attempt. Hanuman fame Amritha is the leading lady and Hasya Movies are the producers. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and several renowned technicians are working for the film. Bachhala Malli will have a theatrical release soon.

