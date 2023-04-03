Allari Naresh’s Ugram To Compete With Rama Banam

Allari Naresh will be seen as a serious cop for the first time in his next release Ugram. Vijay Kanakamedala who earlier directed him in the hit movie Naandhi helmed the project which also deals with a social issue. Already promotional activities are happening for the movie.

Today, the makers announced to release Ugram in the summer on May 5th. The movie will compete with Gopichand’s Rama Banam, as the Sriwass directorial is also arriving on May 5th. Summer is one of the biggest seasons. Thus, there are a big number of movies coming in the holiday season. Allari Naresh in this announcement poster looks ferocious and this obviously is from a fight sequence.

The makers previously released an intense teaser and first single which both leaved a positive impression among the cine goers. The movie produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi features Mirnaa playing the female lead.