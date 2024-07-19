Allu Aravind about his Conversation with NTR

Spread the love

Legendary producer Allu Aravind is producing a small budget film titled Aay and it features Narne Nithin in the lead role. Nithin happens to be the brother-in-law of top actor NTR. Narne Nithin made his debut with MAD and he is also shooting for the sequel of MAD. Aay is his second Tollywood film. During the promotional event of Aay, Allu Aravind revealed an interesting conversation between him and NTR. He said that he called NTR before taking up the project.

“I called NTR after we finalized Nithin for the role. NTR was quite positive and he asked us to go ahead. Tarak also said that it is his hard work that will take him further and the family’s legacy will not take him to great heights. He also felt happy for Nithin acting in our banner. Nithin has the charm and he did his part well” told Allu Aravind. Aay is scheduled for August 15th release.