Allu Aravind Questioned by the ED Officials

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has appeared by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Ramakrishna Electronics Bank scam case during 2017-19. The investigation has been ongoing and Allu Aravind will be questioned again by the officials of ED next week. Allu Aravind received summons about the investigation that will take place next week.

On the workfront, Allu Aravind has several films lined up in Geetha Arts and GA2 Pictures. Allu Aravind is planning a mega budget film with his son Allu Arjun in the lead role and the film rolls in 2027.