Allu Aravind’s Mother is No More

Allu Kanararatnam, the mother of Mega Producer Allu Aravind passed away at 1.45 AM today and she is 94 years old. She breathed her last due to age related issues. Allu Arjun is shooting for Atlee’s film in Mumbai and he will reach Hyderabad very soon. Ram Charan is shooting for Peddi in Mysore and the actor too canceled his shoot to fly to Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi is personally monitoring the arrangements.

Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu are busy with a public meeting in Vizag and they will not attend the last rites today. They are expected to meet Allu Aravind’s family tomorrow. Rest in peace Allu Kanararatnam garu.