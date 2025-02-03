Allu Aravind’s remarks not going well with Mega Fans

Mega Producer Allu Aravind is busy promoting Thandel that features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The grand pre-release event of Thandel took place last night in Hyderabad. During his speech, Allu Aravind made some interesting remarks about Ram Charan’s Game Changer indirectly. His remarks on Game Changer did not go well with Mega fans and Allu Aravind was criticized by them.

He said “Dil Raju created history in the recent times. One film did nothing while the other film was a humongous hit. Soon, he also invited the Income Tax officials and he did a lot in a week’s span”. He referred to the first film as Game Changer and the second one as Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Both these films are produced by Dil Raju. Game Changer left Dil Raju in huge losses while he recovered most of the money through Sankranthiki Vastunnam.