Allu Aravind’s Wish for Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is one of the finest performers of Indian cinema and doing Telugu films has been her priority. After Hi Nanna, the actress is seen beside Adivi Sesh in Dacoit. Her performance is winning the hearts of the audience and Dacoit is doing decent all over. During the film’s success meet, ace producer Allu Aravind had a wish for Mrunal Thakur.

“I blessed a girl named Lavanya in the past and she got married to Varun Tej. I wish Mrunal Thakur should marry someone here and settle. I bless you. That is the only way we can tie you here. We want you” told Allu Aravind. Mrunal Thakur was left laughing out loud for the blessings and comments of Allu Aravind. The actress is currently shooting for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film Raaka that will release next year.