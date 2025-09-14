Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are working on the biggest ever film which also will have an international release. Some of the top actresses of Indian cinema and several Hollywood technicians are working for this untitled film. A massive schedulee of the film has come to an end in Mumbai and it lasted for 50 days. The next schedule will commence in Abu Dhabi in October and this is said to be the biggest one of the film. A high voltage action episode along with crucial scenes will be shot in this schedule.

Top actress Deepika Padukone will join the sets of the film in this schedule. Mrunal Thakur and Ramya Krishna have joined the sets of the film in the Mumbai schedule and reports say that Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor will join the sets of the film in Abu Dhabi. Bunny will fly to USA to monitor the VFX work of the film during this schedule break. Reports say that the shoot of the film will be completed by October next year and the film releases in 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget action drama.