x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity
image
Pawan Kalyan wraps up UBS, release date coming soon
image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are working on the biggest ever film which also will have an international release. Some of the top actresses of Indian cinema and several Hollywood technicians are working for this untitled film. A massive schedulee of the film has come to an end in Mumbai and it lasted for 50 days. The next schedule will commence in Abu Dhabi in October and this is said to be the biggest one of the film. A high voltage action episode along with crucial scenes will be shot in this schedule.

Top actress Deepika Padukone will join the sets of the film in this schedule. Mrunal Thakur and Ramya Krishna have joined the sets of the film in the Mumbai schedule and reports say that Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor will join the sets of the film in Abu Dhabi. Bunny will fly to USA to monitor the VFX work of the film during this schedule break. Reports say that the shoot of the film will be completed by October next year and the film releases in 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget action drama.

Next RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai Previous Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity
else

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity

Latest

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity
image
Pawan Kalyan wraps up UBS, release date coming soon
image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event