Allu Arjun and NTR to be part of Immortal Ashwatthama?

The Immortal Ashwatthama is the most anticipated science fiction film from Bollywood. Top producer Ronnie Screwala was in plans to produce the film on a lavish scale and Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh were in consideration to play the lead roles. But later the film was stuck for a while and now Jio Studios are on board to bankroll the film. The project is in the limelight again and currently casting changes are in consideration.

The latest buzz is that makers are looking for South sensational actors Allu Arjun and NTR to be part of the film. The immortal Ashwatthama is based on the story of Ashwatthama from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. There was also a buzz that Samantha was in for the project. If everything goes well, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is going to be the biggest epic Hindu mythological drama that will happen. An official announcement is awaited.