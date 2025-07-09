x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Published on July 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?
image
Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Icon Star Allu Arjun and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna worked together in the Pushpa franchise and they complemented each other with their performances. Their onscreen chemistry in Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the major highlights of the film. As per the new speculation from the Bollywood media, Allu Arjun and Rashmika are all set to reunite again for Atlee’s film that is under shooting mode. Rashmika has been roped in for a crucial role and the actress gave her nod.

This untitled action thriller will have five heroines and Mrunal Thakur joined the sets of the film though the announcement was not made. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role and the announcement was made sometime ago. Speculations say that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks for another important role in this film. The shoot of this project is happening in Mumbai. Allu Arjun has joined the sets and two short schedules are completed. The entire filming will be completed by the mid of 2026. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers of this mega budget project.

Next Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood? Previous The Paradise: Nani’s High-voltage Action
else

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?

Latest

image
Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer: The Eternal Clash Begins
image
Buzz: Naga Chaitanya in talks with a Tamil Director?
image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Who will Rectify Tollywood?
image
Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Most Read

image
HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao arrested
image
Golden Visa for 23 Lakhs is fake : UAE
image
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip