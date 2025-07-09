Allu Arjun and Rashmika to Reunite Again

Icon Star Allu Arjun and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna worked together in the Pushpa franchise and they complemented each other with their performances. Their onscreen chemistry in Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the major highlights of the film. As per the new speculation from the Bollywood media, Allu Arjun and Rashmika are all set to reunite again for Atlee’s film that is under shooting mode. Rashmika has been roped in for a crucial role and the actress gave her nod.

This untitled action thriller will have five heroines and Mrunal Thakur joined the sets of the film though the announcement was not made. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role and the announcement was made sometime ago. Speculations say that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks for another important role in this film. The shoot of this project is happening in Mumbai. Allu Arjun has joined the sets and two short schedules are completed. The entire filming will be completed by the mid of 2026. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers of this mega budget project.