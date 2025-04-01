Allu Arjun and Trivikram film from October

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram worked for several films. Their last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a massive hit and the duo is all set to team up soon. For the first time in his career, Trivikram has been working on a script from the past one year. The film is said to be a mythological drama which is planned on a record budget and it would have a pan-Indian release. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi posted an update about the film.

He said that Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film is a complete mythological drama and the shoot commences in October. Trivikram will soon wrap up the scriptwork and he will kick-start the pre-production work of the project. Thaman will score the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Allu Arjun will soon commence the shoot of Atlee’s film and he will complete a major part of the film’s shoot before he joins Trivikram’s film.