Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film on Cards

Icon Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film’s release is pushed to December. Allu Arjun has been in talks with Atlee but the film did not materialize due to various reasons. Allu Arjun is in talks with several directors and he is yet to finalize his next film. Top director Trivikram who faced a huge embarrassment with Guntur Kaaram has pitched a script and Allu Arjun loved the basic idea. Allu Arjun will take the final call on the project after Trivikram narrates the final draft. If all goes well, the shoot starts during the end of this year or early next year.

Trivikram is now spending time working on the script of the film. He has no options left as all the top actors are occupied with several films. Allu Arjun has a number of options before him and if he is convinced with the script of Trivikram, the project will happen soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.