x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable

Published on December 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport
image
Legendary Singeetam Heaps Praises On Champion Song
image
Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma
image
Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable
image
Reshuffle in Sharwanand’s Films

Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable

Pushpa is a remarkable film in the career of Allu Arjun. The actor has dedicated five years for the two films of Pushpa and both the films are commercial hits. On the occasion of Pushpa 2: The Rule completing one year, Allu Arjun posted about the film calling it an unforgettable five-year journey. He thanked the film’s director Sukumar along with the makers and the team of Pushpa.

“PUSHPA has been an unforgettable five-year journey in our lives. This movie’s audience has given us immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our craft. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon. It has been my honour to walk this journey with all my artists, technicians, the entire unit, producers, distributors, and of course, our captain @aryasukku garu. I thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey. With a heart full of gratitude once again… THANK YOU” posted Allu Arjun.

The actor is shooting for Atlee’s film and it releases in 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt.

Next Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma Previous Reshuffle in Sharwanand’s Films
else

TRENDING

image
Legendary Singeetam Heaps Praises On Champion Song
image
Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma
image
Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable

Latest

image
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport
image
Legendary Singeetam Heaps Praises On Champion Song
image
Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma
image
Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable
image
Reshuffle in Sharwanand’s Films

Most Read

image
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport
image
Revanth Reddy Promises Airport Works in Adilabad Within a Year
image
US Tightens H-1B Screening, Targets Applicants Linked to Online Censorship

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look