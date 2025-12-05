Allu Arjun calls Pushpa Journey Unforgettable

Pushpa is a remarkable film in the career of Allu Arjun. The actor has dedicated five years for the two films of Pushpa and both the films are commercial hits. On the occasion of Pushpa 2: The Rule completing one year, Allu Arjun posted about the film calling it an unforgettable five-year journey. He thanked the film’s director Sukumar along with the makers and the team of Pushpa.

“PUSHPA has been an unforgettable five-year journey in our lives. This movie’s audience has given us immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our craft. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon. It has been my honour to walk this journey with all my artists, technicians, the entire unit, producers, distributors, and of course, our captain @aryasukku garu. I thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey. With a heart full of gratitude once again… THANK YOU” posted Allu Arjun.

The actor is shooting for Atlee’s film and it releases in 2027. Sun Pictures are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt.