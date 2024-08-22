Allu Arjun clears air about Pushpa 2: The Rule

There are strong ongoing speculations on Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film’s release was delayed several times. The rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun got exposed and this impacted the shooting schedules of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Once more, speculations said that Pushpa 2: The Rule will not hit the screens on December 6th. Keeping an end to all the rumors, Allu Arjun and Sukumar attended the pre-release event of Maruthinagar Subramanyam last night. They are well bonded throughout and lauded each other. Allu Arjun also clarified that Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens on December 6th as per the plan and he sounded extremely confident on the film’s success.

He also said that the crucial climax episodes are currently shot. At the same time, Allu Arjun once again clarified that he would come and support those whom he loves so much. Allu Arjun also said that he was born from his fans and he loves them so much. Maruthinagar Subramanyam is a small film that has Rao Ramesh in the lead role. Sukumar’s wife Thabitha is presenting this film and Maruthinagar Subramanyam releases on August 23rd across the globe.