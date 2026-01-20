Allu Arjun Congratulates MSVPG Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi offering Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a massive hit of the season and Mega fans are thrilled with the vintage looks of Chiranjeevi. Icon Star Allu Arjun watched the film after he is back from Japan and he could not wait to congratulate the entire team of MSVPG. He called the film a Sankranthi “BOSS”-buster”.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. The BOSS IS BACK L – I – T. Happy to see our megastar @KChiruTweets garu light up the screens again Full #VintageVibes. @VenkyMama garu rocked the show. #VenkyGowda ತುಂಬಾ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಿದಿರಾ (Thumba chennagi madidhira)! Gracious presence by #Nayanthara garu , humorous presence by @CatherineTresa1 & energetic performances by all the artists especially Sankranthi star BulliRaju (korikathanu korikathanu). Whistle-worthy songs #HookStep, #MegaVictory , etc. Congratulations to #BheemsCeciroleo garu & all the technicians of the movie & esply the producers my dearest cousin @sushkonidela & @sahugarapati7 garu. Biggg Congratulations to the Sankranthi Blockbuster machine @AnilRavipudi garu. Sankranthi ki Vastaru – Hit Kodatharu – Repeatu. This is not just a Sankranthi Blockbuster…This is a Sankranthi “BOSS”-buster” posted Allu Arjun.