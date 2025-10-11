x
Movie News

Allu Arjun crosses Prabhas

Published on October 11, 2025 by sankar

Allu Arjun crosses Prabhas

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country from Telugu cinema and he is in huge demand. The actor is taking Rs 150 crores per film and it is the remuneration for all his current projects. Icon Star Allu Arjun has now crossed Prabhas by charging Rs 175 crores as pay for his upcoming movie that is under shoot. After the Pushpa franchise ended up as a super hit, Allu Arjun has demanded big remuneration and Sun Pictures agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Allu Arjun.

Bunny is currently shooting for Atlee’s film and this interesting attempt is mostly shot in Mumbai. A major portion of the film will be shot in UAE and USA. The shooting will be concluded next year and this untitled film releases in 2027. Speculations say that the makers will announce the title and the release date during Sankranthi 2026. Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are the leading ladies in this action drama. Several Hollywood technicians are working for the film and the VFX work is supervised by some of the top studios based in USA.

Next Alia Bhatt to replace Deepika in 'Kalki 2' Previous Video : Hero Kiran Abbavaram Exclusive Interview With Telugu360
