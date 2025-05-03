Allu Arjun hires NTR’s Trainer

All the top Indian actors are habitual of hiring trainers to transform themselves for their upcoming projects. Top Tollywood actor NTR worked with Lloyd Stevens, one of the best trainers of the world. Lloyd Stevens trained NTR and played a crucial role in the transformation of Tarak for Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. NTR repeated him for RRR. Now, Icon Star Allu Arjun has hired Lloyd Stevens for his transformation for his next.

Allu Arjun and Atlee will work together very soon and Bunny started working on his looks recently. Lloyd Stevens has posted a click with Allu Arjun hinting of a new transformation. Allu Arjun came out from Pushpa look and he was spotted in a casual look from the past two months. Allu Arjun will spend the next two months transforming himself. The shoot of Atlee’s film will start in July this year. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt.