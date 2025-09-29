Allu Arjun Holidaying in Netherlands

Icon Star Allu Arjun is busy shooting for Atlee’s film and he is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai frequently. During the schedule break, he also flew to the USA to monitor the VFX work for the film. Taking a break from his hectic schedules, Allu Arjun flew down to Europe along with his wife Sneha Reddy to celebrate her birthday. The actor is spending time with his family and is on a Dasara holiday break.

A long schedule of Atlee’s film will commence in UAE in October and it will continue till November. Before this, he wanted to take the much needed break and spend time with family. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are currently holidaying in Amsterdam, Netherlands and they are expected to be back before the coming weekend. The shoot of Allu Arjun and Atlee film will get completed by October next year and the film is aimed for 2027 release.