Allu Arjun holidaying in Norway

Keeping the speculations aside, Icon Star Allu Arjun is spending some quality time with his family abroad. He is holidaying in some of the beautiful locales of Norway. His wife Sneha Reddy took her Instagram page to post the updates from their holiday. Allu Arjun did not post any updates about his holiday. They are expected to return back in a week. Allu Arjun chopped off his beard and there are reports that the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule is kept on hold for a month as Sukumar is busy with the editing part of the film.

The film is announced for December 6th release but there are speculations about the release. The climax portions are yet to be shot. Fahadh Faasil’s major portion of the shoot too is pending. The makers too will release an update about the film in August. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.