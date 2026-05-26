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Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun Holidaying in Paris

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Allu Arjun Holidaying in Paris

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been working without breaks from months on Raaka, a big-budget attempt directed by Atlee. To beat the summer heat, Allu Arjun has taken a break from work and he flew to Italy along with his family. Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and their kids are currently holidaying in Paris and they are expected to return back by the end of May. The entire team of Raaka is currently on a break and is in relaxing mode.

Atlee and his team are planning a long schedule in June and it will happen in Mumbai. Raaka is a unique attempt and the first look poster has raised the eyebrows of many. Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor are the leading ladies in the film. Sun Pictures is investing big money on the project and Raaka releases next year. Allu Arjun has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film lined up for shoot.

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