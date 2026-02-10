Allu Arjun Initiates Legal Action

Icon Star Allu Arjun emerged as the Biggest Star of the country and he is busy with some of the biggest films and is working with top directors. A controversy erupted after brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke against the actor on Sweekriti Talks podcast and the video went viral in no time. Kaveri Baruah said that before a meeting with Allu Arjun, she was given a note with 42 dos and don’ts.

Allu Arjun’s team responded and issued an official statement. “Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information” told the statement from the team.

The video was later removed from the podcast but the video bytes went viral in no time.