Allu Arjun surprises with Nellore Pedda Reddy T Shirt

Icon Star Allu Arjun is known for his stylish attire during his public appearances. He also transforms himself as per the roles in his films. The actor during his recent visit to Mumbai surprised everyone in a T-shirt with a meme of legendary comedian Brahmanandam. Allu Arjun wore a white T-shirt which had Nellore Pedda Reddy character meme essayed by Brahamanandam. Internet and social media is discussing what made Allu Arjun wear that T-shirt.

Allu Arjun has been frequently visiting Mumbai to monitor the pre-production work of his upcoming film directed by Atlee. The shoot commences in July this year and it would be made on a massive budget. Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Ananya Pandey are rumored to play the leading ladies in this untitled film. Sun Pictures will produce this pan-Indian film.