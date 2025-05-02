x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun surprises with Nellore Pedda Reddy T Shirt

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Allu Arjun surprises with Nellore Pedda Reddy T Shirt

Icon Star Allu Arjun is known for his stylish attire during his public appearances. He also transforms himself as per the roles in his films. The actor during his recent visit to Mumbai surprised everyone in a T-shirt with a meme of legendary comedian Brahmanandam. Allu Arjun wore a white T-shirt which had Nellore Pedda Reddy character meme essayed by Brahamanandam. Internet and social media is discussing what made Allu Arjun wear that T-shirt.

Allu Arjun has been frequently visiting Mumbai to monitor the pre-production work of his upcoming film directed by Atlee. The shoot commences in July this year and it would be made on a massive budget. Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Ananya Pandey are rumored to play the leading ladies in this untitled film. Sun Pictures will produce this pan-Indian film.

Next How is HIT 3 doing on Friday? Previous Suriya Criticized and Trolled for his Script Selection
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Latest

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Most Read

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke

Related Articles

Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look