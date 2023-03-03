Allu Arjun to work with Trivikram again?

Allu Arjun and Trivikram have delivered three blockbusters and are in plans to collaborate for the fourth time as per sources. Most likely Allu Arjun will start working on this film only in 2024. As per sources, he gave his verbal nod to Trivikram and is yet to sign it officially.

Besides, Allu Arjun will have a film in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction under the T-series banner after Pushpa 2. Trivikram Srinivas has yet to work on this film and he has to finish his SSMB28 before working on this script depending on the script development, Allu Arjun will take a call.

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s market is wide and he turned out to be very choosy with his scripts. For now, he is working on Pushpa 2, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and a glimpse is expected to release on the 8th of April, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.