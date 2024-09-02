Allu Arjun wishes Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday today and his fans are celebrating the occasion. Several top Tollywood celebrities wished Pawan Kalyan through their social media pages. Icon Star Allu Arjun wished Pawan today and he posted “Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu”. Mega fans are quite furious on Allu Arjun for not campaigning for Pawan Kalyan during the AP elections. Allu Arjun campaigned for his friend and YSRCP leader Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy which made the issue bigger. Allu Arjun also responded saying that he had to support his close friend Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

YSRCP lost badly in the elections and Pawan Kalyan was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Mega fans have been trolling Allu Arjun and his army frequently. Keeping all these aside, Allu Arjun wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday. All the announcements planned on Pawan’s birthday are cancelled due to the floods in AP. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoots of OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh very soon.