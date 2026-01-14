Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the Biggest Star of the country after Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is working with Atlee and the film releases next year. He has been in talks with several top directors for his next film and it is tentatively titled AA23. Critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj is locked to direct AA23 and the makers made an official announcement on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi. The shoot of the film commences later this year and top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Rockstar Anirudh scores the music. An interesting animated video is released along with the announcement and Anirudh’s background score is haunting. The details of the actors and technicians will be finalized and announced before the shoot commences. Allu Arjun will complete Atlee’s film later this year and he will join the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project.