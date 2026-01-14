x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced

Published on January 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style
image
Pawan Kalyan and PMF Discussing Scripts

Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced

Icon Star Allu Arjun is the Biggest Star of the country after Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is working with Atlee and the film releases next year. He has been in talks with several top directors for his next film and it is tentatively titled AA23. Critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj is locked to direct AA23 and the makers made an official announcement on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi. The shoot of the film commences later this year and top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Rockstar Anirudh scores the music. An interesting animated video is released along with the announcement and Anirudh’s background score is haunting. The details of the actors and technicians will be finalized and announced before the shoot commences. Allu Arjun will complete Atlee’s film later this year and he will join the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project.

Previous NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style

Latest

image
Allu Arjun’s 23rd Film Announced
image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Family audiences are enjoying every moment in BMW – Sudhakar Cherukuri
image
Chiranjeevi Celebrates MSG Blockbuster In Style
image
Pawan Kalyan and PMF Discussing Scripts

Most Read

image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms
image
Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Eluru MP Putta Mahesh
image
Star Hotels and Resorts Expand Tourism Footprint Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch