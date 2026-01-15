Allu Arjun’s Biggest Target Ahead

A bunch of Tamil stars have established a strong market in the Telugu states and their films are heading for a simultaneous Telugu release in theatres. But none of the Telugu stars could establish themselves in Tamil. After capturing the market in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, Icon Star Allu Arjun is now keen to establish a strong market in Tamil Nadu. The actor is working with Atlee and the film will have a record release in Tamil Nadu and in other Tamil markets.

Allu Arjun immediately signed his next with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shoot commences this year. This film too will take an opportunity to land on a grand note in Tamil Nadu. This makes sure that Allu Arjun is working with some of the most talented Tamil directors and he is also keen to attain a strong hold in Tamil. Pushpa 2: The Rule has done good business in Tamil and with good word of mouth, Allu Arjun’s films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj will open on a better note and make big numbers. Allu Arjun also has Pushpa 3 lined up with Sukumar and the pre-production work is set to begin soon. An exclusive office has been leased in Hyderabad, and script development, story discussions, and related work will start shortly.

Irrespective of the directors, Allu Arjun’s films will perform well in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. With these two upcoming movies with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Allu Arjun is expected to gain his hold in Tamil cinema which none of the Telugu actors has done.