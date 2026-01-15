x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s Biggest Target Ahead

Published on January 15, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom
image
Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA
image
Itllu Arjuna: Aniesh and Anaswara look captivating
image
Naveen Polishetty: The Real Star Entertainer
image
Allu Arjun’s Biggest Target Ahead

Allu Arjun’s Biggest Target Ahead

A bunch of Tamil stars have established a strong market in the Telugu states and their films are heading for a simultaneous Telugu release in theatres. But none of the Telugu stars could establish themselves in Tamil. After capturing the market in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, Icon Star Allu Arjun is now keen to establish a strong market in Tamil Nadu. The actor is working with Atlee and the film will have a record release in Tamil Nadu and in other Tamil markets.

Allu Arjun immediately signed his next with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the shoot commences this year. This film too will take an opportunity to land on a grand note in Tamil Nadu. This makes sure that Allu Arjun is working with some of the most talented Tamil directors and he is also keen to attain a strong hold in Tamil. Pushpa 2: The Rule has done good business in Tamil and with good word of mouth, Allu Arjun’s films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj will open on a better note and make big numbers. Allu Arjun also has Pushpa 3 lined up with Sukumar and the pre-production work is set to begin soon. An exclusive office has been leased in Hyderabad, and script development, story discussions, and related work will start shortly.

Irrespective of the directors, Allu Arjun’s films will perform well in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. With these two upcoming movies with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Allu Arjun is expected to gain his hold in Tamil cinema which none of the Telugu actors has done.

Next Naveen Polishetty: The Real Star Entertainer Previous Vijay Sethupathi about his Cameo in Jailer 2
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA
image
Itllu Arjuna: Aniesh and Anaswara look captivating
image
Naveen Polishetty: The Real Star Entertainer

Latest

image
Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom
image
Chiru’s MSG crosses a Mega Milestone in USA
image
Itllu Arjuna: Aniesh and Anaswara look captivating
image
Naveen Polishetty: The Real Star Entertainer
image
Allu Arjun’s Biggest Target Ahead

Most Read

image
Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom
image
Will Andhra Pradesh Get a Third Union Minister Cabinet Berth?
image
NTV Row and the Growing Unease Inside Newsrooms

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch