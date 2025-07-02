Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands

After the super success of Vakeel Saab, the film’s director Sriram Venu has worked on a script titled Icon. He narrated it to Stylish Star Allu Arjun and got his nod. He travelled for more than a year on the script but the film was put on hold due to various reasons. Allu Arjun was focused on the Pushpa franchise and Sriram Venu went on to direct Thammudu featuring Nithiin in the lead role. The film hits the screens this Friday.

During an interaction, Sriram Venu revealed about Icon. He said that the project is not shelved and it will happen soon. He said that Icon will be made with another actor and the decision would be taken after the release of Thammudu. He also said that Icon will be made on a large scale. Dil Raju will produce Icon. An official announcement will be made after the lead actor gets finalized.