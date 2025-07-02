x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands

Published on July 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview with Director Sri Ram Venu
image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands

After the super success of Vakeel Saab, the film’s director Sriram Venu has worked on a script titled Icon. He narrated it to Stylish Star Allu Arjun and got his nod. He travelled for more than a year on the script but the film was put on hold due to various reasons. Allu Arjun was focused on the Pushpa franchise and Sriram Venu went on to direct Thammudu featuring Nithiin in the lead role. The film hits the screens this Friday.

During an interaction, Sriram Venu revealed about Icon. He said that the project is not shelved and it will happen soon. He said that Icon will be made with another actor and the decision would be taken after the release of Thammudu. He also said that Icon will be made on a large scale. Dil Raju will produce Icon. An official announcement will be made after the lead actor gets finalized.

Next Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time Previous Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview with Director Sri Ram Venu
image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Most Read

image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club