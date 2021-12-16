Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Movie Review:

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is now called as the Icon Star and his next film Pushpa is hitting the screens on December 17th. This is the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. Pushpa also marks the pan-Indian debut of Allu Arjun and the film is carrying terrific expectations. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen playing other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad’s music album is already a chartbuster and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa is heading for a record release all over. Here are the live updates of Pushpa:

