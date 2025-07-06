x
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s team maintains stoic silence

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Allu Arjun’s team maintains stoic silence

Allu Arjun joined the pantheon of pan-India superstars in the country with the resounding box office success of his two part franchise ‘Pushpa’. His fan following grew manifold and the craze for his upcoming projects has been on an upward trajectory. So, any small news about his films will tend to grab the headlines.

Last month, it was rumoured in the media that his project with Trivikram Srinivas was shelved due to creative differences. This also led to a speculation that both the actor and the director are at loggerheads over this development. Despite so many rumours in the media and the industry circles, Bunny’s team didn’t respond and remained silent.

After a few days, there were reports that Allu Arjun might work on a superhero film, which is tentatively titled Shakthimaan, under the direction of Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph. The news caught the attention of everyone across the country because Shaktimaan is one of the most revered and homegrown superheros in India. Even though the news created huge buzz, neither from Allu Arjun’s circle reacted on it.

The fresh buzz is that the Pushpa actor has agreed to unite with crazy director Prashanth Neel for a film called Ravanam. Reports are rife that Dil Raju is putting in all possible efforts to materialize this project after Allu Arjun wraps up his film with Atlee.

While other actors like NTR, Prabhas and Ram Charan are indirectly giving hints to their fans about the upcoming projects and also immediately condemning fake news, Allu Arjun and his PR team are maintaining absolute silence on all ongoing rumours regardless what they are.

