Allu Sirish Announces Engagement with Nayanika

Actor Allu Sirish has officially announced his engagement with Nayanika. On Instagram, he revealed the happy news on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Sirish wrote that it felt special to share this milestone while remembering the legacy of his grandfather. He also mentioned his grandmother, who passed away recently, saying she would have been thrilled to witness this occasion. The announcement has drawn warm wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues across the film industry. Known for keeping his personal life private, Sirish’s heartfelt message struck a chord, blending joy with emotion.

With this announcement, Sirish steps into a new phase of life.