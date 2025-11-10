Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Mega hero Allu Sirish got engaged to his lady love Nayanika and the wedding will take place soon. The engagement was limited to the family members. Allu Sirish’s look and his specially designed jewellery went viral all over. Some of the meme pages have trolled Allu Sirish for wearing a necklace and some of them criticised Allu Sirish saying that he would use Waist Belt (Vaddanam) for his wedding.

The actor responded soon and explained to the trolls. “Hahahaha. Our Telugu memers are too funny! Btw vaddanam is worn only by women but our Indian maharajas & Mughals wore chokers. “Chokers are only for women”, is a very western construct. It’s 2025 & high time we break free from such limiting beliefs and fully embrace our Indian style jewellery. Infact one of the world’s most valuable jewellery, the “Khiraj-i-Alam” or Timur Ruby was a choker. It is 352 carat and was worn by Akbar the Great, Shah Jahan and later worn by Maharaja Sher Singh. Later the East India Company stole it & presented it as a gift to Queen Victoria in 1851″ posted Sirish along with the reference pictures.

The actor responded on a positive note and he explained about vaddanam used by Indian Mughals and Kings in the history.