Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Published on November 10, 2025 by sankar

Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Mega hero Allu Sirish got engaged to his lady love Nayanika and the wedding will take place soon. The engagement was limited to the family members. Allu Sirish’s look and his specially designed jewellery went viral all over. Some of the meme pages have trolled Allu Sirish for wearing a necklace and some of them criticised Allu Sirish saying that he would use Waist Belt (Vaddanam) for his wedding.

The actor responded soon and explained to the trolls. “Hahahaha. Our Telugu memers are too funny! Btw vaddanam is worn only by women but our Indian maharajas & Mughals wore chokers. “Chokers are only for women”, is a very western construct. It’s 2025 & high time we break free from such limiting beliefs and fully embrace our Indian style jewellery. Infact one of the world’s most valuable jewellery, the “Khiraj-i-Alam” or Timur Ruby was a choker. It is 352 carat and was worn by Akbar the Great, Shah Jahan and later worn by Maharaja Sher Singh. Later the East India Company stole it & presented it as a gift to Queen Victoria in 1851″ posted Sirish along with the reference pictures.

The actor responded on a positive note and he explained about vaddanam used by Indian Mughals and Kings in the history.

