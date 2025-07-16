AM Rathnam’s Big Bet on Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has changed the complete mood of the film. The film was delayed by years and there were negative discussions on the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is even stuck with financial hurdles. The film is now slated for a July 24th release and the film’s producer AM Rathnam is closing the theatrical deals. As per the recent developments, Rathnam has decided to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu on his own in major territories on an advance basis.

He will release the film in Nizam, Krisha, Guntur, West and Vizag regions on a refundable advance basis. This is a huge bet for the producer considering the financials involved. A big amount of money is spent on the making and the delay in the shoot has mounted the budgets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. But AM Rathnam is super confident on the product and he decided to release the film on his own. His confidence came as a surprise for many as there is a huge risk involved. All those who saw him from a closer end are appreciating his guts.

Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol played the lead roles in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Keeravani scored the music.