Amaran off to a Sensational Start

Telugu films Lucky Baskhar and KA released today along with the paid premieres last night. Tamil film Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi released across the Telugu states. Despite low promotions and tough competition from the Telugu films, Amaran opened on a super strong note. In some of the regions, Amaran happened to be the first choice for the audience and the film witnessed packed houses. Sai Pallavi is the biggest asset and is the major reason for the opener. Amaran also received positive word of mouth from the audience.

Amaran took an edge opening wise but the word of mouth for Lucky Baskhar and KA are extremely positive. Both the Telugu films picked up well by afternoon shows and they are expected to have a super strong weekend. Lucky Baskhar is performing well in A centres and KA is doing well in B and C centres. Amaran is based on a real life story and it is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India are the producers.