Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum

The TDP alliance government is focusing on reviving and expanding the people’s capital Amaravati. As part of this initiative, they are preparing to acquire an additional 30,000 acres of land. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is making plans to acquire land in villages surrounding the core capital area for projects connected to the international airport and the outer and inner ring roads.

The Andhra Pradesh government is moving quickly, working on capital development while simultaneously preparing expansion plans. CRDA has already begun construction work on 33,000 acres and is looking to acquire additional land for future needs.

Recently, CRDA completed the tender process for works worth 31,000 crores and assigned projects to various agencies. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank are also approving funds in phases. The government intends to focus on expansion once the capital works gain speed.

For the capital expansion, authorities are evaluating more than 20 villages outside the core capital area. CRDA officials are conducting preliminary assessments regarding land acquisition feasibility. Meanwhile, the AP Aviation Corporation is working on establishing an international airport in Amaravati and has invited tenders for a techno-feasibility report, which will be prepared and sent to the central government. The state government is getting ready to proceed with further action once it receives the green signal from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

