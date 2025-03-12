x
Home > Politics

Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration

Published on March 12, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati Capital Works to Restart with PM Modi’s Inauguration

Amaravati, the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh, is set to witness a grand revival of its construction projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to relaunch the stalled works next month, marking a significant step forward. The state government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is preparing for a grand event to mark this occasion.

The Amaravati project, which began with much fanfare in October 2015, faced numerous hurdles over the years. The previous government halted the construction, leaving farmers and stakeholders in distress. However, with the change in leadership, efforts to revive the capital city have gained momentum. The central government, under PM Modi, has extended full support, ensuring financial backing from global institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The state government has already approved tenders worth ₹37,702 crores for 59 projects, signalling a fresh start. The upcoming event will not only mark the relaunch but also symbolize hope for the farmers and citizens who have long awaited the completion of Amaravati. This revival is seen as a turning point for Andhra Pradesh’s development, with the state and central governments working hand in hand to fulfil Andhra Pradesh’s dream of a world-class capital.

