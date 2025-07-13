Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor

Andhra Pradesh Government restored pension for the landless poor in Amaravati. Chandrababu Govt took decision to disburse pensions to 1575 more landless families in AP capital with a fresh order.

Pensions for landless poor families were introduced by Chandrababu Govt in 2015, when Amaravati was first announced. These pensions were introduced, as these landless poor were staring at livelihood crisis, due to capital construction.

The beneficiaries were selected basing on a comprehensive door-to-door survey in capital region in 2015. More than 21,000 families were identified as eligible for disbursing pensions then. However due to various reasons the number decreased to about 17,000 by 2024.

While YSRCP Govt has increased the pension amount for landless poor from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, it has removed some beneficiaries due to various reasons.

During General Elections 2024, TDP-led alliance has promised to restore pensions for these landless poor families and also allot to new beneficiaries if necessary. Fulfilling that promise, Chandrababu Sarkar has restored pension to about 1575 families.