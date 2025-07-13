x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor

Published on July 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha
image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం

Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor

Andhra Pradesh Government restored pension for the landless poor in Amaravati. Chandrababu Govt took decision to disburse pensions to 1575 more landless families in AP capital with a fresh order.

Pensions for landless poor families were introduced by Chandrababu Govt in 2015, when Amaravati was first announced. These pensions were introduced, as these landless poor were staring at livelihood crisis, due to capital construction.

The beneficiaries were selected basing on a comprehensive door-to-door survey in capital region in 2015. More than 21,000 families were identified as eligible for disbursing pensions then. However due to various reasons the number decreased to about 17,000 by 2024.

While YSRCP Govt has increased the pension amount for landless poor from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, it has removed some beneficiaries due to various reasons.

During General Elections 2024, TDP-led alliance has promised to restore pensions for these landless poor families and also allot to new beneficiaries if necessary. Fulfilling that promise, Chandrababu Sarkar has restored pension to about 1575 families.

Previous Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
This starlet is more busy than Rashmika
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Latest

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha
image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం

Most Read

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations