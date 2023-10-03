Amaravati farmers leave for Rajamahendravaram, police stop

The Amaravati farmers have left their villages in special buses to go to Rajamahendravaram in support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari. The farmers in large numbers hired the special buses and left Amaravati.

They blamed the state government for arresting Chandrababu Naidu. They said that they would stand by Chandrababu Naidu and extend support to him. They also blamed the state government for stopping the works in Amaravati and destroying the new capital.

However, the police have stopped their buses Veeravalli and Nallajarla toll gates. The police stopped the vehicles and pulled down the drivers. They have kept the drivers aside at the toll gates stating that they have no permission to go to Rajamahendravaram.

The farmers said that they were coming from Amaravati and not from Pakistan. They also said that they don’t require permission to move from one place to another in the state. “We don’t need a passport and permission to move from one place to another,” the farmers told the police.

However, the police are refusing to allow the buses to move forward. The farmers are firm on moving forward and meeting Bhuvaneswari in Rajamahendravaram. It is to be seen what turn this would take in the next couple of hours.