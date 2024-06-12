Amaravati farmers watch Naidu’s swearing-in

The farmers of Amaravati have watched the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The farmers arranged large LED screens in the villages and watched the live telecast.

The farmers have worked for the TDP victory in the 2024 general elections. They campaigned for Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, besides the Jana Sena and the BJP. The alliance of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP swept the polls by winning 164 seats in the house of 175.

The farmers have opposed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capitals proposal and have been on a warpath. They held protests for five years and stopped it only when the counting of votes was held on June 4 and TDP emerged victorious.

The farmers wanted the government to develop Amaravati as the capital of the state as proposed by Chandrababu Naidu. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019-24 did not take up any work in Amaravati, promising to go to Visakhapatnam.

However, after TDP’s victory, the government had taken up jungle clearance in Amaravati. The roads are kept clean and ready to start the work. The Chandrababu Naidu government is likely to start the work and complete it in the next five years. Chandrababu Naidu wants to complete the capital city development so that no other government in future plans to shift the capital.

Chandrababu Naidu had already announced that Amaravati would be the capital of the state. He made this statement at the NDA meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. He brought P Narayana into the cabinet on Wednesday and is likely to give the capital development work to him. It was Narayana who started work as the Minister for Municipal Administration between 2014 and 2019.