Amaravati Fasttrack: Government Speeds Up Construction Projects

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking swift steps to restart construction projects in Amaravati, with work set to resume from the 12th of this month. Private companies are also gearing up for expansion, signalling a fresh wave of development in the region. SRM University, for instance, is ready to construct new departments with an investment of ₹700 crore. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for these projects on the 11th of this month.

After facing significant setbacks during the previous YSRCP government, Amaravati is now on the path to recovery. The capital city, which witnessed stalled infrastructure projects, is finally seeing progress. Educational institutions, in particular, are breathing a sigh of relief. Over the past five years, the lack of proper roads and basic facilities caused immense difficulties for students and universities. With the new government in place, these institutions are now expanding and improving their infrastructure.

Currently, Amaravati is home to the National Institute of Design and three private universities, including SRM University and Amrita University. SRM University, which currently accommodates 10,000 students, is planning to expand its capacity to 13,000. The university has already been allotted an additional 50 acres, bringing its total landholding to 100 acres. Two new buildings are nearing completion, and plans are underway to construct more facilities.

On the 11th of this month, CM Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for four new buildings worth ₹700 crore. These include an Industrial Research Park, an Artificial Intelligence Center, a hostel, and an academic cluster. The government is also focusing on creating better facilities for students and researchers, with an emphasis on hostels and laboratories.

The TDP-led government’s efforts align with the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, which aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub of education and innovation. Workshops and seminars are being conducted to draft policies on population management and resource allocation. Experts from various fields, along with central and state government officials, are collaborating to create a roadmap for sustainable development.

Private institutions like Amrita University and Excel-RI Business School are also expanding their presence in Amaravati. Amrita University, which was previously limited to 150 acres, is now planning to construct four new buildings, including research centres and hostels. The once-stalled Excel-RI Business School is also set to resume operations, marking a new chapter for Amaravati’s educational landscape.