Amaravati Hosts Republic Day for the First Time After Bifurcation, Sends Strong Capital Signal

For the first time since its declaration as the capital, Amaravati hosted the Republic Day celebrations, marking a historic milestone for Andhra Pradesh. The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur and solemnity at a specially prepared venue near the High Court complex.

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hoisted the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, who welcomed the Governor at the venue. Several ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and MLCs also attended the ceremony.

The Governor received the guard of honour from eleven parade contingents that marched with discipline and precision. March passed by various forces drew appreciation from the gathering. Adding colour and meaning to the celebrations, twenty-two tableaux presented by different government departments showcased the state’s progress and priorities.

Large numbers of farmers who had contributed land for the capital, along with students from various schools, attended the celebrations. The event turned into a collective moment of pride and emotion for the people of the capital region.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Abdul Nazeer described the occasion as historic, noting that the national flag was being unfurled for the first time in Amaravati, the people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh. He said the state had faced years of uncertainty, with stalled capital construction affecting economic confidence. Disruptions in governance continuity, he observed, had weakened investor trust and financial stability.

The Governor said the government was now working with determination to restore stability and rebuild confidence. He noted visible signs of recovery, pointing out that projects were moving forward, institutions were regaining strength, and public trust was being reestablished. He described this phase as a journey of renewal and transformation.

Highlighting the long term vision, he said the government had clearly outlined the Swarnandhra 2047 action plan. The goal, he said, was to build Andhra Pradesh into a strong, inclusive, and globally competitive state by the centenary year of India’s independence.

Governor Abdul Nazeer stressed that governance must evolve with time. He said speed and transparency had become the new benchmarks in public service delivery. Through technology-driven systems, the government was ensuring that assistance, information, and justice reach citizens swiftly. He referred to this approach as fast-paced governance focused on delivery.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, he said the celebrations were not only about democracy but also about the confidence of a state that is emerging stronger from every challenge. He called upon citizens to work together to build a healthy, prosperous, and resilient Andhra Pradesh, where every village thrives, every town grows with energy, and every city develops sustainably.

The first Republic Day celebrations in Amaravati stood as a clear statement of intent. The event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the capital and sent a strong message that Amaravati remains central to Andhra Pradesh’s vision for the future.