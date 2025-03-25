Amaravati is being built without any burden on people: Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said, capital city Amaravati is being built without laying any burden on public. He visited Amaravati on Tuesday and inspected the capital construction works.

“If there is any state which does not have capital city then it is Andhra Pradesh. While CM Chandrababu Naidu launched Amaravati with great hope and long term vision, former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has completely destructed it. But we are rebuilding Amaravati inspite of several bottlenecks. We have called fresh tenders after coming back to power in 2024. Already 90 percent of tendering process has been completed and the work has already begun on various fronts,” said Municipal Minister P Narayana speaking in Amaravati.

“We had estimated to build Amaravati with Rs 43,000 Cr in the past. We are allocating sufficient funds for the capital construction and exploring all options to raise funds. But we are carrying out capital city construction without even one rupee burden on AP people,” highlighted Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana.

Minister Narayana who had inspected the under construction buildings meant for Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, stressed that Govt will provide all the necessary support for contractors and construction companies involved in Capital development.

As construction resumed after a long gap in Amaravati, AP Govt also took the expert guidance from IIT Madras, regarding quality and standard of various buildings which were left unattended during YSRCP tenure.